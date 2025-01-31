Reform chairman Zia Yusuf has hit out at Donald Trump for “political point scoring” after the deadly Washington DC plane crash.

The US president used Wednesday’s air crash that killed three Army aviators and 64 passengers and crew aboard an American Airlines jet to attack his two Democratic predecessors and falsely suggest the tragedy was the result of diversity initiatives in government.

Discussing Trump’s comments on BBC Question Time on Thursday (30 January), Mr Yusuf said: “After a tragedy I don't think its appropriate to be making political points.”