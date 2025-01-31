Flight simulator recreates final moments of Washington DC crash aircraft

A flight simulator has recreated the journey an American Airlines plane took before a fatal crash with a US Army helicopter on Wednesday, 29 January.

American Eagle flight 5342 – carrying 64 people – and the military Black Hawk helicopter – carrying three people – crashed at approximately 8:53 p.m.

At least 40 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River.

Two “black boxes” have also been recovered with a cockpit voice recorder and a flight data recorder have been taken for lab analysis.

President Donald Trump linked the FAA’s diversity, equity and inclusion to the incident, stating that “a group within the FAA determined that the workforce was too white”.