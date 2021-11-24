Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Boris Johnson is facing questions from Sir Keir Starmer in PMQs on Wednesday (24 November).

The prime minister’s performance will be under more intense scrutiny than usual, following a speech he made at the CBI conference on Monday, which Labour has since described as “shambolic”.

Mr Starmer will likely look to score some political points by questioning if Mr Johnson has “lost his grip” as PM, a claim that Downing Street was forced to deny on Tuesday.

