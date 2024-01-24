Sir Keir Starmer took a dig at Rishi Sunak and Conservative Party infighting at the beginning of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 24 January.

“I love this quaint tradition where the more they slag him off behind his back, the louder they cheer in here,” the Leader of the Opposition said, after the Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle urged Tory backbenchers to calm down.

The Labour leader made the remark in response to jeers from Tory MPs, after he mocked the Prime Minister laughing when a voter pleaded with him to fix the NHS waiting lists on Monday.

It comes after former cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke called for Mr Sunak to be ousted in an article for The Telegraph on Tuesday.