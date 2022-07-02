Police officer wrestles alligator back into river with bare hands

After a local resident had a surprise visit from an alligator, a police officer in Georgia took matters into his own hands to remove the animal.

Kingsland Police Department were called in to help the residents, who found the reptile sunbathing on their porch on Wednesday (29 June).

Police said that Officer Thornton, with the help of a staff member from the city's planning and zoning department, was able to capture the alligator and release it back into a river.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.