Moment pedestrian dives from path of U-Haul truck during New York police chase

Surveillance footage shows the moment a pedestrian had to dash out of the path of a U-Haul truck during a police chase.

Eight people were injured in Brooklyn when the driver went on a "rampage" through Bay Ridge on Monday, 13 February.

The driver was taken into custody after being detained in Red Hook following the chaotic incident.

One of the eight injured was a police officer.

Keechant Sewell said there was no indication that the incident was terror-related.

"The vehicle that was stopped was stopped as a result of it hitting several people," she said.

