Witnesses rush to help female police officer after traffic stop turns physical

Dashcam footage shows witnesses rushing to help a female police officer after a traffic stop in Ohio turned into a physical altercation.

This video, released by Willoughby Police Department, shows the moment the physical confrontation started, and the “good samaritans” rushing to help detain the suspect, later named as David Koubeck.

Officials said Koubeck was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, speeding, and not wearing a seatbelt.

The officer involved sustained minor injuries.

Sign up for our newsletters.