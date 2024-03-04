Watch moment escaped police horses gallop down Ohio highway

This is the moment two police horses escaped onto an Ohiohighway, halting traffic in their tracks.

The two horses broke free from their stables during a routine clean on Saturday (2 March).

They were captured on traffic cameras, galloping the wrong way down the I-90.

Surveillance footage shared by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the horses weaving through traffic.

The incident, while halting traffic, fortunately, resulted in no injuries, thanks to the swift action of mounted officers who managed to safely recover the animals.