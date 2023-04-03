Police have released CCTV footage showing a hospital patient moments before and after he set a fire inside a hospital.

John Watson can be seen entering an MRI room in this video before smoke fills the corridors and fire alarms were triggered.

Watson was jailed on Monday, 3 April, for causing £1.9 million worth of damage in the A&E ward at Lincoln County Hospital.

The fire was started on 29 March of last year.

