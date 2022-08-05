Breonna Taylor: Four police officers charged with civil rights violations

Four current and former police officers in Kentucky have been charged with civil rights violations more than two years after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in her home during a botched police raid in March 2020.

Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison and Kelly Hanna Goodlett, as well as current sergeant Kyle Meany were charged on 4 August in the first federal charges since Ms Taylor's death.

“Breonna Taylor should be alive today...We share, but cannot fully imagine, the grief felt by Breonna Taylor’s loved ones," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Sign up to our newsletters.