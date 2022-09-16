Mayor of London reacts to stabbing of two police officers near Leicester Square

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged for the public to support the police after two officers were stabbed, one critically, near Leicester Square.

The attack took place in the early hours of this morning (16 September) in the Haymarket area.

"My message to anybody who is in London today, is when you see an officer, or somebody from the armed forces personnel, or one of our stewards, say thank you," Mr Khan said.

It comes as mourners have flocked to the city to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in rest.

