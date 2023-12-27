Aftermath of horrific head-on crash as father shows off new Porsche to teenage son

A driver has been jailed after a horrific crash caused serious injury to another driver.

Jason Zibarras, 50, was showing his son the speed of his new car, a Porsche, when he collided with a Volvo v50 and Renault Capture on the A3400 near Chipping Norton, in January 2022.

Zibarras was sentenced to a year and a half in prison after a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on 22 December 2023. He has also been banned from driving for three years.

The driver of the Volvo sustained life-changing injuries and was driving with his 10-month-old son, who was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries.