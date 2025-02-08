The Duke of Sussex was spotted dancing in front of Invictus Games competitors, with the Duchess of Sussex posting the moment for her Instagram followers ahead of the opening ceremony.

Meghan Markle joined her husband for the seventh edition of the games, which Harry founded in 2014.

The competition kicked off in Vancouver on Saturday February 8, bringing together over 500 competitors from 23 nations.

Prince Harry was seen drawing laughter from the crowd with his dancing.