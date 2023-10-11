Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed the University of Oxford’s Radcliffe Camera building with orange paint on Tuesday 10 October.

Footage shows two students armed with buckets of paint and spray cans targeting the iconic Oxford landmark, which is also a working library.

A statement from Just Stop Oil claimed the action was taken “in resistance against the UK government’s plans to licence new oil and gas projects”.

The students were named as Daniel Knorr, 21, a biochemistry student and Noah Crane, 18, a recent A-Level graduate.

Buildings at the University of Exeter were also targeted.