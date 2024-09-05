Vladimir Putin suggests support for Kamala Harris as next US president

Vladimir Putin appeared to suggest he would support Kamala Harris in the upcoming US presidential election.

The Russian president was asked who the Kremlin would back in the upcoming vote during the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday, 5 September.

With a smile visible on his face, Putin said: “We had the current president Mr. Biden, as our favourite... But now he has been taken out of the race, but he recommended that all his allies support Mrs. Harris. That's what we're going to do.

"She has such an expressive and infectious laugh, it shows that she's doing well."