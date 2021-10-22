Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the Queen is “back at her desk” following an overnight stay in hospital on Wednesday.

The monarch was ordered to rest by doctors and advised to miss a trip to Northern Ireland this week.

She is now staying at Windsor Castle and is said by Buckingham Palace to be in “good spirits”.

“Everybody sends her majesty our very best wishes,” Mr Johnson said.

“I’m given to understand that her majesty is characteristically back at her desk at Windsor as we speak.”

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.