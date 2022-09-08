Sir Keir Starmer reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Keir Starmer has issued a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the monarch's death at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty died peacefully in her sleep at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon, 8 September.

The Labour leader issued a video tribute, praising the Queen's "special, personal relationship" with the nation.

"As we mourn her loss we should also treasure her life. Our longest-serving and greatest-ever monarch... In crisis she reassured us," Sir Keir said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.