Theresa May shared an anecdote about the late Queen Elizabeth II in an interview on Lorraine today, 13 September.

Reflecting on her first audience with the monarch back in 2016, the former prime minister recalled a “pretty intimidating” moment.

“You don’t quite know what it’s going to be like first time round... her late Majesty was assiduous in doing her red boxes. This has perhaps come out more now, a lot of people didn’t realise that she had [newspapers] every day,” Ms May said.

