Queen Elizabeth II: Spurs’ Antonio Conte visits Buckingham Palace to pay his respects

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has revealed that he visited Buckingham Palace on Friday (9 September) to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

“I wanted to give condolences from me, from the club, from the players, to the royal family,” the Italian football manager said during a press conference.

Mr Conte said Premier League “made an important decision to stop football to show respect for the death of the Queen,” but now “football has to go ahead.”

Premier League matches will resume this weekend after being called off as a mark of respect.

