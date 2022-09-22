Kwasi Kwarteng appeared to be restless during a moment of silence held for Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

The newly-appointed chancellor attended the service at Westminster Abbey, seated behind former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson.

Footage shows Mr Kwarteng swaying before removing his glasses to wipe his face, and looking around the church while others around him stayed still during a two-minute silence.

