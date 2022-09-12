Moment the Queen’s passing was announced on London’s Elizabeth Line

The moment a Tube conductor on London’s Elizabeth Line announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II was captured on camera.

Zakaria Alami recorded the announcement, where the conductor can be heard breaking the news to passengers.

“Our long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has sadly passed away. I’m sure you will all join me in a moment of remembrance for an amazing lady and Queen.”

Her late Majesty opened the new Tube line named for her in May, earlier this year.

