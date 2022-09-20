Sandra Oh: Actress ‘proud’ to represent Canada at Queen’s funeral

Canadian-American actress Sandra Oh said that she was “proud” to represent Canada as a guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, 19 September.

The Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy star, 51, was appointed to the Order of Canada as an Officer this year, an honour created in 1967 by the Queen for the Commonwealth country.

The honour recognises people “whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities”.

