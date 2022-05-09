Queen to miss state opening of parliament, Prince Charles to deliver speech instead

The Queen has pulled out of the state opening of parliament on Tuesday due to ongoing mobility troubles.

Her throne will remain empty while Prince Charles delivers the speech in her place, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

“The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the state opening of parliament tomorrow,” a statement read.

“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, the Prince of Wales will read the Queen’s Speech on Her Majesty’s behalf.”

