King Charles and Prince William greet mourners holding Paddington Bear in Queen queue

King Charles III and Prince William stopped to speak to mourners holding a Paddington Bear toy as they greeted crowds queuing for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state.

The pair made a surprise appearance on Albert Embankment near Lambeth Palace, shaking hands with those who have queued for hours to visit the coffin in Westminster Hall.

“It’s lovely to see you guys,” the Prince of Wales told the group holding Paddington Bear, who also revealed they had come to London from Peru.

