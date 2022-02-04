An anti-vaxxer philosophy student was torn apart by a world-renowned scientist on Question Time as he tried to argue that vaccines were more dangerous to young people than Covid.

The unnamed man claimed that the UK is “operating with incomplete data” and wrongly suggested that Professor Robert Malone had invented mRNA vaccines.

Professor Robin Shattock, who was sitting on the Question Time panel, looked astonished and accused the student of talking “nonsense” over the claim.

Host Fiona Bruce also tore into the man, who also argued the vaccine has “horrific side effects”.

Sign up to our newsletters here.