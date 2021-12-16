Aerial footage shows massive queues for Florida drive-thru Covid test site

Footage from Florida has revealed long queues for drive-thru Covid tests in Miami.

A clip from local station NBC 6 shows bumper-to-bumper traffic looping into the distance as people queue for up to four hours for a test.

Latest figures suggest Florida's daily Covid cases have more than tripled this week, with 6,846 reported cases on Wednesday. Miami-Dade County reinstated an emergency order requiring hospitals to report the numbers of Covid cases treated each day due to concern over the spread of the Omicron variant.

