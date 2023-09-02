Building expert explains how RAAC is more dangerous than standard concrete

Experts are sharing just why reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is dangerous in comparison to its standard counterpart, after more than 100 schools in England have been forced to close.

The potentially dangerous material was used post-war as a cheaper alternative, however, as buildings begin to get older, it’s beginning to crumble.

Concrete expert at Henderson Thomas Associate, Warren Thomas told Channel 4 News: “This can corrode with no outward signs...you’d normally get a crack in conventional concrete which would give us an idea of what’s going on...here, you don’t get anything.”