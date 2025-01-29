Rachel Reeves issued a defiant response as she defended her record as chancellor.

The senior Labour minister insisted she and prime minister Keir Starmer are “a strong team”, as her growth plan comes under scrutiny from her own party.

The chancellor was grilled on her economic plans when she appeared on ITV’s Peston on Wednesday (29 January).

The ITV News political editor asked: “I’ve never known a prime minister being forced to declare confidence in a chancellor so soon after he gave her the job. What did you do wrong?”

Ms Reeves replied: “I think I’ve outlived a number of my predecessors in this role, I think one of them survived for 40 days. Listen, Keir and me are a strong team.”