Rail strikes: London’s busiest train stations empty ahead of FA Cup final at Wembley

London’s busiest train stations were empty on Saturday as train strikes continued into their second day.

The strikes are set to disrupt passengers' travel plans, including those attending the FA Cup final at Wembley and the Epsom Derby in Surrey.

Around 12,000 members of the drivers’ union Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Train (RMT) union are on strike in a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions, affecting 15 train companies.

Only a handful of people walked through Paddington train station as platforms remain quiet after services were cancelled.

Platforms at Euston Station were also closed with just a few London Overground trains running.

Avanti and Northwestern services were also cancelled.