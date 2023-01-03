Mick Lynch says government is ‘doing nothing’ about £2bn cuts to railway system

Mick Lynch has suggested the government is “doing nothing” to stop £2 billion cuts to the railway system.

The RMT boss spoke on Tuesday (3 January) as fresh train strikes caused disruption across the UK.

“It’s £2bn of cuts that they’re bringing on the railway and another £2bn on London Underground, so what we’ve done is raised the issue and stopped the implementation of drastic changes,” Mr Lynch told The Independent.

“What we’ve got to do now is move towards a settlement and the only people who can facilitate that are the government and they’re doing nothing.”

