King Charles appears emotional during Remembrance Sunday's two-minute silence

King Charles III appeared to become emotional during his first Remembrance Sunday service as monarch.

His Majesty looked solemn during the two-minute silence held to remember soldiers who have died since World War One.

The King was taking over, for the first time, from his mother Queen Elizabeth, who valued Remembrance Day as one of her most important duties.

This year's commemorations involved the recently restored Big Ben striking 11 times to lead up to the mark of respect.

