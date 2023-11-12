King Charles lays wreath as silence held at Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday

King Charles III led a moving Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday morning (12 November).

The nation fell silent at 11am, to honour those who died in conflict with a two-minute silence.

Wreaths were then laid by members of the royal family, senior politicians and dignitaries at the Cenotaph, where almost 10,000 veterans and 800 Armed Forces personnel from all three services took part in a march-past.

Thousands of members of the public also lined Whitehall to watch the service.