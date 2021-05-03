Republican Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas says he is “just so ready to move on” after supporting GOP attempts to reject election results in an effort to install Donald Trump for a second term.

The senator was asked by CNN’s Pamela Brown on Saturday whether he believes his actions have contributed to the ongoing misinformation campaigns surrounding the election results, including an ongoing audit in Arizona hired by the state’s Republican party.

“We’re just so ready to move on,” the senator said. “It’s time for this country to heal. It’s time for a spirit of forgiveness to be happening.”