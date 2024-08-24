Donald Trump claims Barack and Michelle Obama have been ‘nasty’ to him

Donald Trump has claimed Barack and Michelle Obama have been “nasty” to him during previous encounters.

The former US President made the claims after Robert F Kennedy Jr, the independent presidential candidate, decided to drop out of the presidential election race on Friday (23 August) and endorse Trump.

Speaking after Kennedy’s announcement, Trump said: “Barack Obama, he was nasty to me.

“He was nasty. Michelle was nasty. They’re all nasty. Nasty people. I was surprised, I thought he was, I was sort of nice to him.”