Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:25
Donald Trump claims Barack and Michelle Obama have been ‘nasty’ to him
Donald Trump has claimed Barack and Michelle Obama have been “nasty” to him during previous encounters.
The former US President made the claims after Robert F Kennedy Jr, the independent presidential candidate, decided to drop out of the presidential election race on Friday (23 August) and endorse Trump.
Speaking after Kennedy’s announcement, Trump said: “Barack Obama, he was nasty to me.
“He was nasty. Michelle was nasty. They’re all nasty. Nasty people. I was surprised, I thought he was, I was sort of nice to him.”
Up next
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:20
Leeds fan tries to save burger celebrating win over Sheffield Wednesda
00:22
Cristiano Ronaldo and wife argue playing funny ‘Mr and Mrs’ quiz
01:48
‘Delighted’: Guardiola responds as Gundogan Man City return confirmed
00:44
Sven-Goran Eriksson says goodbye with heartbreaking final message
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:02
Zayn Malik unveils surprise new look in latest Instagram video
00:22
Cristiano Ronaldo and wife argue playing funny ‘Mr and Mrs’ quiz
01:08
Jeremy Clarkson says Keir Starmer ‘banned’ from his new Cotswolds pub
01:18
Watch: Hundreds queue for hours to get in Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub
01:02
Zayn Malik unveils surprise new look in latest Instagram video
01:04
Two new southern white rhinos hoisted into new home at UK safari park
01:03
Jeremy Clarkson’s new Oxfordshire pub opens on time to fanfare
00:25
Trampoline crashes into house roof during strong winds
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32