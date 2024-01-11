Mass Looting In Papua New Guinea Capital Captured In Drone Footage

Mass looting in Papua New Guinea’s capital was captured by drone footage on Wednesday 10 January, amid angry protests by the police and public sector over a pay cut which grew into deadly riots.

Police went on strike on Wednesday morning after discovering a reduction in their salary, which officials blamed on an administrative glitch.

Eight people were killed in riots in the capital Port Moresby while a further seven died in Lae, in the country’s north, a police update said.

At a press conference on Thursday, prime minister James Marape denounced the strikes and said assistance will be provided to businesses affected by looting and arson.