Rishi Sunak denied he is ignoring the concerns of Lincolnshire locals regarding the use of RAF Scampton as accommodation for asylum seekers.

The prime minister was repeatedly challenged on the issue during a BBC Radio Lincolnshire interview on Monday, 26 February.

“What I’m trying to do is actually stop the boats from coming in the first place because that is the only way to fundamentally solve this issue,” Mr Sunak said.

It comes after Home Office figures show 290 people crossed the Channel in five boats on Sunday, suggesting an average of around 58 people per boat - the highest number of people making the journey in a single day for more than a month.