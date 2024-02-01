Rumours of plot to topple Sunak are ‘nonsense’, says Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch has denied that she is part of an alleged plan to oust Rishi Sunak as prime minister.

“This is a nonsense story. This is the media trying to fuel lots of gossip about Westminster,” the Conservative minister said on Thursday, 1 February.

It comes after The Guardian reported that the business secretary is a member of a Tory WhatsApp group called “evil plotters”, a name her allies insist is a tongue-in-cheek joke.

A Tory insider told the newspaper that Ms Badenoch is not directly involved with any plot to topple Mr Sunak, but “she’s got a campaign ready for when the moment does eventually come.”