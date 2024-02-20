Sunak tells Britain's farmers 'I've got your back'

Rishi Sunak told farmers “I’ve got your back” during a speech at the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) annual conference on Tuesday (20 February).

The Prime Minister outlined a doubling of the amount of funding going to technology and innovation schemes such as robotics, roof-top solar, and agricultural research, helping farmers to increase productivity.

In the first speech by a Prime Minister to the NFU conference since 2008, Mr Sunak said: “You produce the food we need – food that is some of the best and highest quality anywhere in the world.

“And that’s why I say to all of you and to Britain’s farmers, just as I did, in my very first speech in Parliament: I’ve got your back.”