Following the news that Zac Goldsmith has resigned from government, Rishi Sunak appeared to dismiss any requests for comment on the situation as he went about his day.

The prime minister was leaving Cambridge's Clinical Research Centre when he was quizzed by reporters.

While he looked over in acknowledgement of the question, he continued walking without answering.

Goldsmith's resignation came with an attack against Sunak, branding him 'uninterested' in climate change, making it 'untenable' for him to continue his role.