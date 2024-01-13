Rishi Sunak shares Ukraine trip highlights reel

Rishi Sunak has shared a highlights compilation from his trip to Ukraine, where he made a speech vowing to ‘stand’ with the war-torn country for ‘as long as it takes’.

The footage showed his train ride to Kyiv and his meeting with Zelensky, as well as a trip to a military hospital.

“Ronald Reagan once said that freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction”, he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), alongside the powerful montage.

“It must be fought for, protected, and handed on to our children for them to do the same.”