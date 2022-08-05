Video shows aftermath of Japanese road washed away in heavy flooding

A road collapsed in Japan’s northeastern prefecture Yamagata as torrential rain continued across the country on Thursday, 4 August.

Yamagata’s Mogami River had overflowed, triggering landslides, flooding houses and disrupting water supplies.

This video shows a car that had fallen between a gap in a collapsed road in Kawanishi town.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued emergency warnings for various cities and approximately 540,000 people in the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions were told to evacuate their homes in light of the floods and landslides.

