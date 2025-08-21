Independent TV
Humanoid robot found patrolling Chinese streets alone
A humanoid robot was seen patrolling the streets of Hangzhou in China all by itself, as passers-by flocked to take photos and videos of the tech.
Footage shows the robot pacing along the roads wearing headphones and a gold chain, stopping for a man sharing the sight on a video call with a child. It's even seen waving directly at the camera.
Beijing held the first-ever World Humanoid Robot Games earlier this month (15 to 17 August), pitting over 500 robots from more than 20 countries against each other in a variety of sports.
