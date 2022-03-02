Florida governor Ron DeSantis was caught on camera scolding teenagers for wearing face masks as he visited the University of South Florida in Tampa.

A group of students were masked-up while standing on the stage as Mr DeSantis made his way up to speak.

"You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off," the governor said.

"Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this Covid theatre. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.

