Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was spotted shaving while sat inside a restaurant at John F Kennedy International Airport on Sunday.

According to Nick Weiss, who posted the footage, Giuliani pulled out a razor after being served a plate of brownies and proceeded to shave his facial hair.

“It was disgusting,” Weiss commented, adding that the former mayor ate soup and lobster bisque before horrifying onlookers with his actions over dessert.

The footage soon went viral on social media, with actor Michael Rappaport calling Giuliani a “sloppy, disgusting, filthy f****** animal”.