Fire rages after massive explosion kills dozens at gas station in Russia’s Dagestan

A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan killed at least 30 people and injured more than 100, local officials said on Tuesday 15 August.

Three of those killed were children, Dagestan’s governor Sergei Melikov said.

Footage shows officials tackling the raging fire after the explosion happened on Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region’s capital.

A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, prompting a blast, according to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti.

Charred vehicles were also seen at the scene in the aftermath.