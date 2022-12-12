Massive fire breaks out at Moscow mall, second such blaze in four days

A massive fire gutted a shopping mall on Moscow’s eastern outskirts on Monday, the second such blaze in four days.

The incident happened at a building in Balashikha that trades in construction items and home decoration materials.

According to AP, the fire first erupted at a storage area and later spread to other parts of the mall.

One guard was hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes from the blaze, while emergency teams managed to localise it to an area of about 9,000 square meters and prevent it from engulfing the entire building.

