Russia’s UN ambassador accuses US and West of ‘egging on’ Ukraine

Russia's UN ambassador has accused the United States and its Western allies of egging Ukraine toward "an armed provocation".

Vassily Nebenzia also suggested the West, led by the US, has so far played an "extremely negative role" in the situation that is unfolding in eastern Europe.

"Instead of forcing Kiev to implement its observations, they have merely been openly egging Ukraine on, repeating the meaningless mantra that the obligations under the Minsk agreement are not being implemented by Russia," Mr Nebenzia said.

