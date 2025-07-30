Moment volcano in Russia’s far east erupts after Pacific earthquake

This is the moment Russia’s Klyuchevskoy volcano erupted on the Kamchatka Peninsula, following a powerful Pacific earthquake on Wednesday (30 July).

The 8.8-magnitude quake damaged buildings and injured several people in the remote Russian region, though no fatalities were reported.

A camera at the Kamchatka branch of the Federal Research Centre of Geophysical Surveys captured the eruption in time-lapse footage.

The Russian Academy of Sciences’ United Geophysical Service confirmed the eruption on Telegram, stating: “A descent of burning hot lava is observed on the western slope. Powerful glow above the volcano, explosions.”

Klyuchevskoy, around 450 km north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, is one of the highest volcanoes in the world.