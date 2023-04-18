WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court for appeal hearing

US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeared in court in Moscow on Tuesday 18 April - the first time he had been seen in public for weeks.

Mr Gershkovich was arrested in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on 29 March while working for the Wall Street Journal newspaper and charged with spying.

He could be seen on Tuesday standing with folded arms in a bullet-proof glass enclosure, wearing a blue checked shirt.

The court has rejected his appeal against his pre-trial detention.

Mr Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of espionage.

