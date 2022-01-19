Watch live as Sajid Javid gives update on Covid restrictions

Watch live as health secretary Sajid Javid holds a press conference at Downing Street to discuss changes to Covid regulations in England.

Mr Javid will face questioning shortly after Boris Johnson’s announcement in today's PMQs that Plan B restrictions will be lifted next week.

This morning it was agreed that Plan B rules on Covid passes and face-coverings in place since early December will be lifted from a minute past midnight on 27 January.

Work from home guidance has also been lifted with immediate effect, with the public no longer encouraged to work remotely if possible.

